Jeneq Management LP Sells 32,725 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Jeneq Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the quarter. Agora comprises approximately 0.6% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in Agora were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agora by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,170 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 896,956 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $6,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 522,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 361,898 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 35,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,176. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.16 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

