Jeneq Management LP Sells 54,019 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jeneq Management LP lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,019 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 14.3% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jeneq Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $9.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,501. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

