Jennifer Newstead Sells 327 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.37. The stock has a market cap of $296.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.0% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

