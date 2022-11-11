J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $134.35 and last traded at $135.81. 2,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.