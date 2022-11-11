J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $134.35 and last traded at $135.81. 2,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 4.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.