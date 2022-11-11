John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 88.5% in October

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the October 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 21,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,139. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

