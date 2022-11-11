JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Target Price to €13.70

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.70 ($13.70) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BGAOY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Proximus from €13.90 ($13.90) to €13.30 ($13.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($21.50) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proximus presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $12.88.

BGAOY stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

