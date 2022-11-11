JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 11.2 %
Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
