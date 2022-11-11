JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 18,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 875,514 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 223,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 82,968 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

