JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.89.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$47.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.41. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$28.77 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
