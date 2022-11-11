JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($14.97) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,300.00.

RS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.00 on Monday. RS Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

