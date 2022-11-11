JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

