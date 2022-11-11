Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of JUVF opened at $16.00 on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
