Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kadant worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 2,063.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kadant by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 236.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kadant Stock Up 6.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.21.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Kadant Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.