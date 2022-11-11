Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$8.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$896.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.24 million. Kadant also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI traded up $10.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.86. 62,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kadant by 88.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

