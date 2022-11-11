Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Buys 879,008 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,008 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp comprises approximately 7.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of New York Community Bancorp worth $53,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 799,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,730,120. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

