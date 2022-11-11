Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Purchases 450,555 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,555 shares during the quarter. ViewRay makes up about 0.6% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Stock Down 0.4 %

ViewRay stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,062. The company has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. On average, analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

