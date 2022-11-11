Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,766. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.