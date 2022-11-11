Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 14.81 and last traded at 14.44. Approximately 76,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,362,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 17.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of -0.67.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 74.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,921 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 79.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.