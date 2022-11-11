Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 567,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. KAO has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Get KAO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded KAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

Further Reading

