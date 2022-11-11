Kava One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.97 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005752 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $322.59 million and $24.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00086783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00069597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00024711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 318,865,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,895,891 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

