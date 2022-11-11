Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.0844

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $72.64 million and approximately $433,228.02 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002689 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00589021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.82 or 0.30687677 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
