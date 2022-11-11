Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $696.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kelly Services by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.