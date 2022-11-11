Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.69.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of KEL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.63. 909,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,854. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.26. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Insider Activity
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
Featured Stories
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.