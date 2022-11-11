Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.69.

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.63. 909,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,854. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.26. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,535.75. In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$179,735.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,752.30.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

