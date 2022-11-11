Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

