KeyCorp Comments on Corteva, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Corteva in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

