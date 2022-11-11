KeyCorp Comments on Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of STVN opened at €15.00 ($15.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 12 month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

