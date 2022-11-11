KeyCorp Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $60.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.36.

IAC stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 143,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,807,424.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IAC by 36.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in IAC by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

