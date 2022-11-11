KeyCorp Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after buying an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after buying an additional 285,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.