Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEYUF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597. Keyera has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

