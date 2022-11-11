Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.53. 230,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.03. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

