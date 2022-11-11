Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Kimball International Price Performance
NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Kimball International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -327.27%.
Institutional Trading of Kimball International
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball International (KBAL)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.