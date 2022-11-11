Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Kimball International Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

Kimball International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 975,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter worth about $487,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

