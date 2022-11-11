Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 83.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

