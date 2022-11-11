Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given New €31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($58.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($54.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.70 ($43.70) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 325,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,392. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.78. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

