Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -325.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

