KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KL Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KLAQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. KL Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of KL Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in KL Acquisition by 6.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,013,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About KL Acquisition

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

