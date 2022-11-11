Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($67.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $13.59 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

