Kohl’s Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE KSS opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

