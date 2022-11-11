Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $816,455.49 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00226530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00089766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,627,099 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

