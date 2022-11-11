KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0230 on Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 7% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $70,324.31 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00595402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.26 or 0.31012793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.