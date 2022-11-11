Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $584.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Koppers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.