Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 5,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,400. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
