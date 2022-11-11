KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday.

KPT traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.43. 2,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,217. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.58 million and a P/E ratio of 92.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.62.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

