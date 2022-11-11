Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Down 5.1%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 262,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 89,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.56 million and a PE ratio of -16.21.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
