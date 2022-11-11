KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 9.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $34,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,258,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,088,957. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

