Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($116.00) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($102.00) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday.

KRN traded up €2.50 ($2.50) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €105.50 ($105.50). 59,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.91. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 1-year high of €106.00 ($106.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

