K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KPLUY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($26.50) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($44.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

