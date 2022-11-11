Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 2.3 %

KRUS stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $69.95. 5,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,966. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $681.31 million, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

