Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 2.3 %
KRUS stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $69.95. 5,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,966. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $681.31 million, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 1.90.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
