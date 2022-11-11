Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.59, but opened at $66.43. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 3,855 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. Stephens started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $221,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $676.64 million, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

