Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.30.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LIF opened at C$31.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 70.16%.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.