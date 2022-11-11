Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CEO David Alan Ciesinski Sells 2,225 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Alan Ciesinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $208.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

