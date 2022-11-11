Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CEO David Alan Ciesinski Sells 7,926 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Alan Ciesinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $208.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.88.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LANC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

